Dot releases album 'Practice Rooms' consisting of her popular hits

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress-singer Aditi Saigal, professionally known as Dot, who made her acting debut with the streaming movie 'The Archies', released her streaming album titled 'Practice Rooms' on Wednesday.

The album consists of her fan-favourite YouTube songs.

Dot broke out on the internet via YouTube with her viral song ‘Everybody Dances To Techno’.

The singer has released 10 tracks including popular songs like ‘Asymmetrical’, which is also a part of ‘The Archies’ album, and ‘Lillian’, and others. These songs were composed over the last seven years.

Talking about the same, Dot said: “I wrote these songs when I was in college in Wales, and as such, the lyrical content is reflective of that time in my life. Bangor is a seaside university town in North Wales so some of the imagery in the music was naturally picked up from lush countryside, the charm of the Welsh people and of course college life, heartbreak and friendship. After the response on YouTube and the subsequent India tour, the natural next step for me was to re-record the music in a professional studio environment.”

The singer further mentioned: “But there were two problems. One, I was terrified of being a one hit wonder, and two, whenever I tried to re-record the tracks they felt stripped of what made them special. I just didn't want them to be pristine. There are mistakes. Those were the formative years of my musicianship. And people still connected with them. Over the past six years I've tried to 'studiofy' these rough little ditties but it never felt right.”

“So I'm putting them out now as 'Practice Rooms', just as they were. They stopped belonging to me a long time ago and now I just want to appreciate them as a version of me in the past. The album is also kind of a thank you to all the people who have been listening all these years. A love letter, if you will, to the past memories, to the people listening, and to the pianos that I played in the practice rooms,” she added.

‘Practice Rooms’ is out on all major platforms for people to sample globally.

