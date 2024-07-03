DP World Foundation donates AED15 million to Hamdan bin Rashid cancer hospital

Dubai [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): DP World Foundation has donated AED15 million to Al Jalila Foundation to support the development of the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, highlighting its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community welfare.

The contribution is part of DP World Foundation's broader efforts to support vital healthcare services and improve access to quality healthcare for cancer patients.

The allocated funds will support the development of Dubai's first integrated cancer hospital, scheduled to open in 2026. The advanced healthcare facility, which is being established in collaboration with the Al Jalila Foundation, will feature 50 clinics, 30 research areas, 60 infusion rooms, and 116 inpatient beds spread across a sprawling 56,000-square-metre campus.

Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, Chief Officer of Group Security, Government Relations & Public Affairs (GRPA), and DP World Foundation, presented the contribution during a visit to the Al Jalila Foundation, including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Biomedical Research Centre, where he met with key healthcare officials and stakeholders.

Al Neyadi said, "We are deeply committed to making a real difference in society, and this donation reflects our dedication to supporting healthcare institutions and ensuring that quality care is accessible to everyone. We are proud to contribute to such a respected institution leading the way in cancer care and research. Together, we aspire to foster a healthier future for all."

Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said, "We extend heartfelt gratitude to the DP World Foundation for their generous donation towards the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. The collaboration exemplifies the transformative impact of partnerships in accelerating the delivery of critical healthcare services and further emphasises Dubai Health's commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community.

"Together, with the support of our partners, we are steadfast in our dedication to transforming lives and ensuring better health for everyone." (ANI/WAM)

