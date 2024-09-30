Dr Zakir Naik in Pakistan: Controversial Preacher Wanted by India to Give Speeches Until October 28

Renowned Islamic scholar and wanted controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik on Monday reached Pakistan's Islamabad on a 15-day visit. Naik, who is currently living in Malaysia, is wanted by India and accused in a money laundering case of acquiring assets.

Indian authorities have also accused Naik of spreading hate speech and inciting terrorism. According to the ARY news report, he landed at Islamabad International Airport on Monday morning and was welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan.

Dr Zakir Naik in Pakistan

Dr Zakir Naik arrives in 🇵🇰 Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/A69AIfLxMG — Asad Nasir (@asadnasir2000) September 30, 2024

Naik had previously expressed his desire to visit Pakistan in a podcast with Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali. He had planned to visit Pakistan in 2020 but was unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Naik will deliver a series of public speeches across major cities, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.