Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Los Angeles, July 23 Another concert, another fans throwing stuff at a performing artiste on stage, Rapper Drake recently roasted a fan who tossed a vape to him onstage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The rapper even questioned their decision-making mid-song, reports People magazine.

In a clip posted by the venue on TikTok - alongside the caption, "Reminder: you cannot bring vape inside Barclays Center". The rapper, 36, smiled as he asked an audience member if they threw a vape on his stage.

"Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape," he asked. "There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f------ Barclays Center."

As per People, as the audience erupted in laughter, Drizzy began to slowly kick the vape to the side, as he proclaimed, "You got some real life evaluating to do. Throwing this f------ lemon mint vape up here," he added. "Thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays."

Vapes aside, Drake and 21 Savage's latest 'It's All a Blur' Tour has made headlines over the last month since the first show in Chicago on July 5. From Drake performing with a look-alike of his younger self, to requests for bras to be thrown at him, to a hangout with 'Pound Town' rapper Sexyy Red backstage, the musician has continued to turn heads.

And earlier on the road, he even snapped a photo with a cocktail waitress at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago who looks very similar to Taylor Swift.

The photo, posted to Drizzy's Instagram Story, came complete with the caption, "Congrats on the drop, sis. Dialed in," just in time for the July 7 release of 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version).

