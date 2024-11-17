Drone Damages Israeli Telecom's Antenna FarmDrone Damages Israeli Telecom's Antenna Farm

Jerusalem [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): A drone attack damaged an antenna farm near the southern city of Yavne on Sunday.

No injuries were reported. Images circulating on social media showed smoke rising from the field after the drone was intercepted. The antenna farm belongs to the Bezeq telecom company.

Following alarms in Israel's nearby Lachish and Shefela regions in the morning, the Israel Defense Forces said the Air Force intercepted an aerial drone "fired from the east."

Shrapnel from that interception sparked a wildfire in the nearby area of Moshav Kfar HaNagid which fire crews are responding to.

"This is definitely an unusual event and it is the first time that a UAV has arrived in this area," said Yavne Mayor Roei Gabay.

Hezbollah has previously threatened to strike the port and refineries of the nearby city of Ashdod. (TPS/ANI)

