Drug smuggling attempt at Karachi's Jinnah Airport thwarted, 1 arrested

Karachi [Pakistan], June 2 : In a recent operation, the Airport Security Forces (ASF) intercepted and apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle drugs at Karachi airport, as reported by ARY News.

The ASF spokesperson disclosed that a significant quantity of 5.7 kg of hashish was seized from the individual in question.

According to ASF officials, the suspect, identified as Arman and bound for Doha, had ingeniously concealed the drugs within containers, ARY News reported.

Despite the passenger's efforts to conceal the illicit substances, ASF personnel discovered the contraband during a routine inspection of the cargo.

Following a preliminary investigation, the apprehended individual, along with the recovered hashish, was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation comes on the heels of another recent interception by ASF at Multan Airport. During this operation, 950 grams of ice heroin were confiscated from a passenger traveling to Dubai.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Ramzan, had concealed the heroin within the iron rods of his luggage. However, vigilant ASF personnel detected and seized the contraband during a meticulous search.

After completing the initial investigation, the apprehended individual was transferred to the custody of ANF authorities for further legal action, ARY News reported.

