Drugs worth PKR 5 bn seized from Pakistani goods in Malaysia, 5 held

Karachi [Pakistan], November 16 : Busting a mega smuggling scandal, Malaysian authorities seized drugs worth PKR 5 billion in Malaysia from Pakistani goods and arrested five local suspects, ARY News reported.

According to details, a huge cache of drugs was seized from a Pakistani container carrying onions in Malaysia.

The Malaysian authorities said that over 100 kg of cocaine and 411 kg of methenamine drugs, which were worth more than five billion Pakistani rupees, were confiscated.

Malaysia's Customs and Narcotics Crime Investigation Department conducted a raid and arrested five local suspects.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Malaysian authorities informed FBR and TDAP in Pakistan via an emergency letter. Pakistan Customs registered an FIR soon after the letter was received and arrested two Pakistani nationals, including the clearing agent, Amir Ali Khan.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in a raid in Gwadar, seized large consignments of drugs hidden at different spots, according to ARY News.

A key member of a drug smuggling gang had buried narcotics at various places in the area. A spokesperson for the ANF has stated that a total of 1,788 kilogrammes of drugs have been seized, including 1,740 kilogrammes of hashish, 28 kilogrammes of ice and 20 kilogrammes of morphine.

"Seized drugs were made in Afghanistan," the ANF stated.

"A part of the seized drugs was found beneath a hut made of twigs and leaves of trees. Other drugs were recovered from the tunnels excavated in hills," according to the ANF's statement.

"The places being used for storing drugs were set on fire after seizing the narcotics consignment," ARY News reported the anti-drug body as saying.

