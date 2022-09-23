Dry weather likely to continue in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Sep 23 Dry weather conditions will prevail in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday.

"Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.7, Pahalgam 9.6 and Gulmarg 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 2.9, Kargil 7.6 and Leh 5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.6, Katra 21, Batote 15.7, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 14.4 as the minimum temperature.

