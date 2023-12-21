Dubai Chambers organises 6 legal awareness workshops with over 350 participants

Dubai [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chambers has hosted six workshops covering various legal topics to empower businesses in Dubai. Attended by 350 participants, the workshops were organised in partnership with several legal firms to better understand key legal requirements within the emirate's business landscape.

"It is important for us to continuously work on creating a favourable business environment and support Dubai's business community by keeping them well-informed of regulatory changes that affect their business and enhances their competitiveness. These workshops are part of our ongoing efforts to support companies as we endeavour to improve and accelerate the growth of businesses in the emirate," said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Three legal workshops were delivered in collaboration with Al Tamimi and Co: a Governance Series workshop which examined the key issues of legal restructuring and succession planning for family businesses; another session was hosted to focus on the new UAE E-Commerce Law discussing the nature, scope, and requirements of the law; and a workshop on the Key Principles of Mergers and Acquisitions, which explored the common concerns and structures of mergers and acquisitions.

In partnership with Addelshaw Goddard, the Chamber hosted a workshop that deeply delved into the Key Aspects of Employment Law in UAE and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). The session examined vital employment issues for companies and employees under the UAE Federal Labour Law and the DIFC Employment Law.

The new UAE Bankruptcy Law workshop was hosted with Habib Al Mulla and Partners and the Habib Al Mulla Academy. In collaboration with Union Gulf Lawyers, a session on mediation was also organised to examine mediation and its role in settling disputes.

Dubai Chambers plays a crucial role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering value-added services. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor