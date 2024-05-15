Dubai Civil Aviation Authority spotlights air transport enablement at Airport Show 2024

Dubai [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has highlighted its pivotal role in advancing the aviation industry and related activities in the emirate during the 23rd edition of the Airport Show.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the event saw participation from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries worldwide.

One of the key achievements showcased was the significant growth in commercial activities in the aviation sector during the first quarter of 2024, totalling 11,990 activities, a 21 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth has led to a surge in permit requests by 72 percent and permit renewals have grown by more than threefold.

While requests for landing permits for aircraft (private, passenger, and cargo) at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport to operate all types of non-scheduled and designated flights (commercial and non-commercial) have also increased, reaching more than 4,000 permits in the first quarter of 2024. Building and elevation permits in air easement zones have increased significantly as the emirate's construction industry has grown, reaching two and a half times the previous level.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, "The aviation industry of Dubai continues its sustainable growth thanks to the directives of our wise leadership represented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He attaches great importance to the future of the aviation sector in Dubai and the UAE, aiming to achieve global leadership. At Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, we are committed to exerting all efforts to develop and manage aviation policy for the emirate, and to provide essential services to aviation operators and service providers." (ANI/WAM)

