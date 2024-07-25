Dubai confirmed as host city for Games of the Future 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 25 (ANI/WAM): Following last month's selection of the UAE as host for the Games of the Future 2025 at a glittering ceremony in Istanbul, today it was officially confirmed that the Games will take place in the Emirate of Dubai in late 2025.

Scheduled for autumn/fall 2025, this pinnacle event of the physical sporting calendar adds another jewel to Dubai's already glittering crown; and confirms its status as the world's leading hub for innovation, technology and sports.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the General Authority of Sports, UAE, said: "There can be no doubt of Dubai's status as the world leader and a hub for the brightest and best in sports and technology.

It is therefore a natural step for Dubai to play host to the Games of the Future 2025, building on its platform of excellence and directing this towards being a key part the phygital movement and this great tournament.

"Hosting the Games of the Future 2025 next autumn will showcase Dubai's extensive experience in delivering world class sporting tournaments, but also send a message to the world that Dubai is dedicated to growing and building a truly global physical community rooted in innovation and excellence."

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, commented: "We are thrilled to announce that Dubai, the world's leading technology powerhouse, will be hosting the Games of the Future 2025. This partnership is a perfect fit. The most important event in the phygital sporting calendar, taking place in Dubai, a city pushing the boundaries of sporting and technological advancement. It could not be a more exciting proposition. Players and teams from around the world will be able to enjoy not only what promises to be an unsurpassed phygital competitive experience, but also have the opportunity to soak up the city's unparallelled tech, sport and gaming culture."

The Games of the Future 2025 promise to be an extravaganza of phygital sporting excellence. Teams from around the world are already in the process of qualifying via the World Phygital Community (WPC) and participating in its Phygital Games 2024/25 tournament season.

Teams skilled enough to make it to the Games of the Future 2025 are promised an inspirational experience. Dubai has recently launched the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 - aimed at attracting technology giants, as well as digital, gaming and experiential talent globally.

This city-wide 10 year programme is now fully focused on building and growing the ever-expanding phygital community, and will act as a hub aimed at nurturing phygital development and excellence while hosting the Games of the Future, and beyond.

The Games of the Future place no restrictions on their participants and welcome everyone, regardless of their age, gender and nationality.

Phygital International expects Games of the Future 2025 in Dubai to welcome thousands of world-class athletes and esportspeople from as many as 100 countries, as part of national and multinational teams.

It's so popular, in fact, that the host nation bid process for Games of the Future 2026 and 2027 is already underway, with bids received from multiple cities across the globe. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor