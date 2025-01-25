Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai [UAE], January 25 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the 29th edition of ArtMap, created in collaboration with thejamjar.

This guide provides a detailed overview of art galleries, exhibitions, festivals, and programmes in the UAE. It reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to fostering an ecosystem that empowers creatives, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The latest edition showcases the remarkable evolution of the city's arts scene over the past six years, driven by the emirate's vision to establish itself as a global leader in the creative economy.

Dubai is home to over 40 art galleries and a notable collection of museums - such as Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, and Etihad Museum. These are complemented by a vibrant calendar of festivals and other cultural offerings.

Key events include the Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival, which aims to elevate the local film industry, and the Sikka Art and Design Festival, an annual celebration of emerging and established artistic talents. Other notable programmes include the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, a globally recognised literary event; the Quoz Arts Fest, known for its inspiring art displays; and Art Dubai, which has recently added a dedicated section for digital art titled 'Art Dubai Digital' to align with the global growth of NFTs. World Art Dubai and other significant initiatives are also featured alongside Dubai's Public Art Strategy, which envisions the city as an open, accessible art gallery for everyone.

ArtMap provides insights on upcoming shows, awards, and grants designed to empower UAE-based artists. It emphasises the significance of Al Quoz Creative Zone, a hub for studios, art centres, and training facilities, and a space that offers ample opportunities for creatives to connect, exchange expertise, and collaborate on projects.

Additionally, the guide delves into various initiatives led by Dubai Culture through the Dubai Public Library, such as the School of Life project, the Reading Box programme, and the Library Talks series.

It also explores Etihad Museum's efforts to promote national identity through its cultural season, featuring lectures, discussions, and interactive sessions that enrich the community's engagement.

Beyond Dubai, the guide offers a comprehensive overview of Abu Dhabi's arts sector, including events like Abu Dhabi Art, the light art exhibition Manar Abu Dhabi, and the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. It explores the capital's creative districts, such as MiZa, and the city's preparations to host landmark institutions like the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and the Zayed National Museum. Additionally, it highlights the Sharjah Art Foundation's work, including the 16th Sharjah Biennial, set to open in February under the theme 'To Carry.'

ArtMap dedicates space to profiling leading artists and curators in the UAE and the region, such as Ammar Al Banna, and the curators of the Sharjah Biennial 16Alia Swastika, Amal Khalaf, Megan Tamati-Quennell, Natasha Ginwala, and Zeynep Oz.

Emerging artists like Latifa Saeed, Sara Alkhayyal, and Simrin Mehra-Agarwal are also featured. The guide spotlights Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan Al Maktoum, the artist behind the ArtMap cover design, who is known for his distinctive style, combining taxidermy techniques, natural materials, and cultural symbols.

Additionally, the edition celebrates achievements by influential local institutions, including thejamjar, The Third Line, and Carbon 12. It also explores the rising influence of African art within the UAE, featuring the organisations dedicated to supporting these shifts.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said, "ArtMap reflects the unique ecosystem that makes Dubai a global destination. Its diversity and welcoming environment attract creatives worldwide, offering inspiring opportunities and spaces to foster innovation, skill development, and active engagement in strengthening the cultural and creative industries."

Hetal Pawani, Director of thejamjar, said, "As we celebrate thejamjar's 20th anniversary, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring back a project close to our heart - the ArtMap - which we started in 2007. It celebrates the growing arts scene in the country. It focuses on young and emerging artists, writers, and other creatives who are bringing fresh perspectives to artmaking and representation in the UAE. This new issue highlights the different ways of experiencing arts and culture through seven different categories, which not only makes it easier for audiences to find what they are looking for but also encourages them to explore further." (ANI/WAM)

