Dubai Culture's cultural, heritage assets win TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award 2024

Dubai [UAE}, July 4 (ANI/WAM): TripAdvisor has awarded several cultural and heritage sites managed by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) the Travellers' Choice Award 2024, following numerous commendations.

This accolade recognises Al Shindagha Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and Etihad Museum as some of Dubai's most prominent tourist attractions, affirming their leading position and highlighting the unique cultural experiences they offer. These efforts reflect Dubai Culture's aim to preserve and safeguard Emirati cultural heritage while cementing Dubai's position on the global tourism map.

Among traveller reviews, Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, garnered numerous positive public comments, describing it as 'Dubai's hidden gem', due to its collections, exhibits, oral histories, and archival photography documenting the emirate's legacy and culture. Within its 22 pavilions spread across over 80 historic houses, the museum shows Dubai and the UAE's history, heritage, and remarkable achievements, offering visitors exceptional experiences and unique cultural pathways that promote and highlight authentic Emirati heritage and culture.

Travellers ranked Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood as one of Dubai's best destinations for cultural tourism. It enables visitors to discover and experience the traditional lifestyles that prevailed in Dubai from the mid-19th century to the 1970s. Additionally, it boasts features and facilities capable of attracting startups and talent to showcase their works, further enhancing Dubai's artistic and creative Emirati identity.

Etihad Museum captivated travellers worldwide with its historical narrative documenting the union's journey. Through its various sections and exhibitions, the museum narrates the story of the country's founding and prosperity, providing a precise chronology of events leading up to the declaration of the UAE in 1971, focusing mainly on the period from 1968 to 1974. Through such exhibitions and educational programmes, the museum highlights the efforts of the Founding Fathers of the UAE and enriches the knowledge of its visitors of key milestones leading to the birth of the nation.

Dubai Culture strives to offer exemplary visitor experiences within its historical assets through the adaptation of new technologies that have transformed its cultural and heritage sites into interactive and innovative spaces. Equipped with the latest technologies and educational tools, these spaces enable visitors to explore Dubai's history and achievements in engaging and interactive ways. This use of technology is a testament to Dubai Culture's commitment to fostering innovation, improving understanding, and bettering the tourism experience. (ANI/WAM)

