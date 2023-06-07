Dubai Health Authority launches 'Organ Donation' awareness campaign

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched an Organ Donation awareness campaign at its headquarters in Al Jaddaf on the occasion of World Transplant Day, which is observed every year on June 6.

The campaign includes a series of awareness roadshows across public and governmental organisations, hospitals, and public spaces such as malls.

The first roadshow recently took place at the flydubai Campus. The awareness campaign aims to support HAYAT, the registry for the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, by providing information about organ donation and encouraging individuals to consider becoming donors.

In line with World Transplant Day, the campaign also aims to encourage community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle and regularly undergo health screenings.

As part of the campaign, DHA organised several health screenings for employees, including blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure screening. Employees also received discount vouchers for gym memberships to encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said, "Organ donation is one of the most selfless acts that can directly save lives. One donation from the deceased donor can save close to eight lives. The aim is this campaign is to increase organ donation rates in the UAE by educating the public about the importance of organ donation and ways to register."

Al Mulla added that organ donation is a gift of life to patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis and kidney failure.

Currently, the centres that offer renal transplant in Dubai are Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital and Mediclinic City Hospital. American Hospital offers Bone Marrow Transplant Services.

The centres that provide corneal transplants in Dubai are Dubai Hospital, Magrabi Eye Hospital Dubai, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, Barraquer Eye Hospital and Clemenceau Medical Centre.

This month, the campaign will take place across Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital and King's College Hospital London, UAE. (ANI/WAM)

