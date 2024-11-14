Dubai Health observes World Diabetes Day

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Marking World Diabetes Day, which falls annually on November 14, Dubai Health highlighted its diabetes care and prevention programmes, which are accessible throughout its hospitals and ambulatory health centres.

With a focus on early detection and lifestyle education, Dubai Health's programmes aim to manage diabetes proactively while supporting patients at every stage of their journey.

These initiatives align with the goals of Dubai's Social Agenda 33, which seeks to establish the most efficient and high-quality health system that promotes a healthy lifestyle and enhances the quality of health and preventive services.

Dubai Health's approach to diabetes care places a strong emphasis on preventive health and early detection programmes. Awareness initiatives educate patients and their families on managing diabetes through healthy lifestyle choices, while early detection efforts enable timely intervention to prevent disease progression.

Tailored, comprehensive care plans delivered by multidisciplinary teams incorporate advanced monitoring technologies, including AI for blood sugar tracking and medication management, alongside psychological and medical treatments. These efforts are aligned with Dubai Health's 'Patient First' value, focusing on evidence-based treatments that enhance quality of life and promote a proactive approach to managing the chronic condition.

This commitment to advancing diabetes care follows the announcement that the Dubai Health Board of Directors approved a new facility for the Diabetes Center. Spanning over 53,000 square feet, the new facility will double the Center's current size, significantly increasing its capacity to treat more patients over the next ten years.

Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer of Dubai Health, stated, "At Dubai Health, we are prioritising diabetes prevention and early detection by collaborating with the community to raise awareness of the disease-associated risks. Importantly, we are emphasising the significance of early screenings to prevent the disease and resultant complications. This is part of our comprehensive plan to reduce the impact of the disease and highlight the importance of prevention."

She also thanked the teams at Dubai Health for their tireless work in supporting strategies that aim to establish Dubai as a leading model for integrated care.

Dr. Walid Mohamed Mahmoud, Chair of Medicine at Dubai Health, explained that their plan for diabetes care is based on three main pillars. The core pillar revolves around offering integrated multidisciplinary care so that patients receive necessary treatment services from various departments to achieve optimal results. These specialities encompass endocrinology, internal medicine, nursing, ophthalmology, nutrition, and pharmacy, among others.

The second pillar is dedicated to ensuring the availability of the latest advanced technological devices that deliver comprehensive healthcare for this patient group, while the third pillar focuses on providing specialised treatment programmes tailored to each patient's specific condition.

He highlighted Dubai Health's initiatives for the community, including workshops, awareness activities, and outreach programmes offering free screenings and consultations.

In observance of World Diabetes Day, Dubai Health honoured 12 dedicated professionals from the Diabetes Center for their 15 years of service since its founding. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Board Member of Dubai Health and Chair of the Steering Committee for the new Diabetes Center, and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health. Dr. Amer Sharif also expressed gratitude to teams across the integrated academic health system for their commitment to delivering comprehensive diabetes care to patients.

Dubai Health's Diabetes Center hosted an event promoting healthy lifestyles for diabetes prevention and management, featuring mental health sessions and success stories from Emirati patients. (ANI/WAM)

