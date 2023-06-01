Dubai PM Mohammed bin Rashid invites Netherlands Prime Minister to COP28

Published: June 1, 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 1 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 1 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai this November.

The invitation was delivered to Prime Minister Rutte by Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands. (ANI/WAM)

