Dubai Police and UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation sign MoU to enhance sport cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police Athletes Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation to foster cooperation in the realm of sports in five disciplines: épée fencing, 200-meter freestyle swimming, obstacle course, running, and laser pistol shooting.

At the Dubai Officers Club, the MoU was signed by Maryam Anas Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Athletes Council at Dubai Police, and Huda Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation, in the presence of several employees from both sides.

The signing of the MoU reflects the shared commitment of Dubai Police and the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation to enhance their collaboration in sports. This collaborative endeavour strives to achieve shared goals and foster an active and effective partnership.

Maryam Al Matroushi commended the collaborative relationship with the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation, highlighting Dubai Police's commitment to fostering partnerships with both public and private sectors in the sports field.

She stressed that signing the memorandum would further strengthen sports cooperation between the two entities, indicating that it aims to actively engage the federation and Dubai Police in cultivating a strong community of athletes in these five disciplines, particularly considering their relevance to the military sector.

The agreement outlines that the Sports Council at Dubai Police will nominate students and employees to participate in modern pentathlon tournaments. Furthermore, a designated group of employees will be nominated for various training and development programmes.

The MoU highlights Dubai Police's commitment to supporting the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation in talent discovery among local schools and within Dubai Police. Its objective is to discover promising athletes and invest in their development, create training programmes, and offer sports facilities and equipment for organising championships and national modern pentathlon team camps, aligning with the federation's agenda.

It also involves establishing collaborative work teams and committees to accomplish the defined objectives effectively.

Meanwhile, the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation will actively engage players, coaches, referees, and sporting talents in tournaments.

It will also focus on training and preparing players, coaches, and referees while concurrently fostering the culture of modern pentathlon. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor