Dubai Police showcases its innovations at ISNR Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): During its participation in "ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024", held at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center "ADNEC", the Dubai Police General Command will showcase advanced technologies and programs aimed at enhancing security and safety in society, confirming Dubai Police's orientations towards achieving sustainable security.

Among the distinguished displays, the participation of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Center highlights its role in supporting security and field operations, using the Drone Box platform to launch drones, which enhances the response to criminal and traffic incidents with high efficiency.

The platform sheds light on the efforts of search and rescue teams that demonstrate early preparedness and acquired skills to deal with emergency situations effectively, in addition to presenting the "Ghayath" patrol and the "Brave" patrol, which are considered among the latest specialized security units for mountainous areas and valleys.

In the "UAE Tactical Teams Challenge," as part of the event's activities, Dubai Police brings together international tactical teams to showcase their skills and exchange best security practices and techniques in a competitive environment.

As part of its participation in ISNR, Dubai Police is hosting the World Police Summit, which brings together security and police leaders and law enforcement agencies from around the world to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field of international security (ANI/WAM)

