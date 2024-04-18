Dubai Rains: Indian Consulate Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers as Flood Situation Worsens

In the midst of heavy rains affecting parts of the UAE and leading to flood-like situations in Dubai, the Indian consulate in Dubai has released helpline numbers for Indian nationals affected by the weather conditions.

The numbers are: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, +971585754213

According to the state news agency WAM, the UAE experienced its most significant rainfall in 75 years, surpassing all recorded data since 1949. As a result of the extreme weather conditions, the government directed schools nationwide to remain closed on Wednesday.

All government employees were instructed to work remotely on April 16 and 17, while private offices were advised to follow suit. The severe weather also led to numerous flight delays at Dubai International Airport, with arrivals temporarily halted on Tuesday evening due to flooding on the tarmac, as reported by Sky News.