Dubai Roads launches a free smart umbrella service

Dubai [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority launched the "free" smart umbrella service at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro Station. The pilot model of this innovative service was designed to facilitate and encourage walking in Dubai with the intention of providing a means to protect residents and visitors in a comfortable and sustainable way from the sun and rain. The service was launched in cooperation with UmbraCity, a Canadian company specialized in the field of smart umbrella sharing services.

Passengers can now borrow these umbrellas for free from one place using their Nol cards. This service has been specifically designed to support Dubai's goal of developing a '20-minute city' where residents can reach their daily needs within 20 minutes on foot or by bike.

Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of the Transportation Systems Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: "By encouraging the use of smart umbrellas, the rental of which is free when using a Nol card, the Roads and Transport Authority and Umbra City are contributing to creating vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities throughout Dubai. .

The service is currently available on a trial basis at Al Ghubaiba Metro Station for a period of three months to prove its feasibility. After the trial period, the Authority will evaluate its success and consider expanding its scope."

Amir Antezari, CEO of Umbra City, expressed his happiness for the RTA's participation in providing the innovative Umbra City canopy in the heart of Dubai, saying: "With this cooperation, we are setting a global standard for smart and sustainable urban living. (ANI/WAM)

