Dubai South, INDU Kishore Logistics break ground on logistics facility

Dubai [UAE], November 1 (ANI/WAM): Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, and INDU Kishore Logistics, broke ground on a new facility that will be built at Dubai South's Logistics District.

This development marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion plan, supporting its ambition to evolve into a multi-industry logistics leader.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Abdul Basit Al Marzouqi, Deputy CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South and Kishore Lakhani, Chairman INDU Group, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The facility, spanning approximately 23,000 square meters and a storage capacity of 75,000 pallets, is scheduled for completion by Q3 2025.

Designed to handle spare parts of all sizes, it will leverage data-driven automation to streamline processes, enabling rapid turnaround times and ensuring an efficient, optimised flow of shipments.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, said, "We are pleased to witness the groundbreaking of INDU Kishore Logistics' new facility, which will be of added value to the logistics sector and our portfolio of leading logistics companies. At Dubai South, our mandate is to support the government's vision of positioning Dubai as a leading global logistics hub. We are committed to fully supporting INDU Kishore Logistics in its expansion endeavours, and we look forward to the successful completion of this facility."

Kush Lakhani, Managing Partner at INDU Kishore Logistics, said, "This strategic investment is driven by a surge in demand within the automotive and aerospace sectors. With the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, we believe the timing is ideal, and we are truly grateful for the trust and support extended by the Dubai South team in bringing this project to fruition." (ANI/WAM)

