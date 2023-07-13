Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai [UAE], July 13 (ANI/WAM): Dubai is set to host the eighth edition of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM 2023) from September 22 to 24, 2023.

A meeting point for international experts, businesses, and governments, MEIDAM 2023, which is hosted by DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, aims to highlight the latest innovations in the industry.

The conference is set to welcome over 3,000 professionals and experts from 47 countries, making it the largest medical gathering of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.

Representatives from over 40 international and governmental medical associations will contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and insights.

Leading international organisations will participate in the eighth edition of the conference. This includes the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the European Academy of Dermatology (EADV), the International Society of Dermatology (ISD), and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL).

Conference President Dr Khaled Al Nuaimi outlined the vision for MEIDAM 2023, stating, “The conference serves as a hub for the latest scientific advancements and state-of-the-art technologies. It provides a vital platform for emerging Middle Eastern doctors to engage with global researchers, scientists, and practitioners. MEIDAM 2023 encourages the broadening of horizons and fuels global dialogue on dermatology and cosmetic medicine."

The conference will include 47 seminars and specialised workshops on key topics in dermatology and cosmetic medicine.

Attendees can anticipate 207 peer-reviewed research papers, highlighting recent studies and urgent issues in the field. These will be presented across six parallel academic programmes over the conference's three days.

MEIDAM 2023 strives to bridge the educational divide between the Middle East and global leaders in dermatology, offering an interactive platform for the latest advancements in medical technology and fostering collaboration among experts, scientists, and researchers.

An exhibition running alongside the conference will feature 109 companies and global brands, highlighting cutting-edge scientific achievements in dermatology, cosmetics, and anti-ageing.

Khaled Al Hammadi, Deputy CEO of DXB Live, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with MEIDAM 2023 for organising this distinguished conference, which holds a significant place on the agenda of regional conferences specialised in dermatology and cosmetic medicine.” (ANI/WAM)

