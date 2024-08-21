DXB expects 3.43 million passengers on August 31-September 2

Dubai [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up to welcome 3.43 million passengers between August 31 and September 2 as residents return from their summer vacations.

In a press release on Wednesday, DXB announced that it expects average daily traffic of 264,000 passengers, with over half a million travellers anticipated between August 31 and September 1.

The airport forecasts September 1 to be the peak day, accommodating 291,000 passengers.

Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, control authorities, and service partners to ensure a seamless journey for all. (ANI/WAM)

