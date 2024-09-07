EAHS, UAE Cybersecurity Council sign MoU

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 7 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Cybersecurity Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), aimed at strengthening the partnership between both entities and exchanging expertise in cyber fields related to information and communications technology.

The MoU supports efforts to preserve the UAE's equestrian heritage by securing and safeguarding records and data on Arabian horses, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the EAHS Board of Directors, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS Board of Directors.

Additionally, the agreement seeks to boost overall cooperation between the EAHS and the Cybersecurity Council, exchanging expertise in IT and training programmes in information security, as well as facilitating greater coordination in sharing cybersecurity information.

The signing ceremony took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

The event was attended by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS.

"We are pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, as the council bases its operations on a strategy to protect data and infrastructure from potential risks," Dr. Al Kuwaiti said. "The data on Arabian horses is a unique and valuable asset, present only in the UAE, which considers these horses an integral part of its heritage and identity. The EAHS respects our traditions and customs, inherited from our forefathers, and the council is committed to supporting these platforms and systems."

Mohammed Al Harbi highlighted that this initiative aims to provide full protection for critical data and information related to Arabian horses registered with the EAHS. He stated, "We are proud to sign this MoU with the Cybersecurity Council and to collaborate with state institutions, implementing the vision of our wise leadership to adopt modern technologies and enhance information security to the highest international standards, ensuring the future security of data." (ANI/WAM)

