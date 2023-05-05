EAM holds talks with foreign ministers of Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan after the completion of Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meet in Goa on Friday.

Jaishankar met Zheenbek Kulubaev of Kyrgyz Republic, Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan and Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan and held bilateral talks on various issues such as trade, connectivity and multilateralism.

"Nice to meet FM Zheenbek Kulubaev of Kyrgyz Republic. His warm words for our SCO presidency are greatly appreciated. Discussed development cooperation, connectivity, trade, S&T and our partnership in multilateral forums," Jaishanker tweeted.

"Good meeting with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Appreciate his support for Indian SCO presidency. Agreed on increasing the frequency of meetings of our institutional mechsms. Discussed connectivity, energy & digital cooperation. Exchanged perspectives on the region," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter after meeting the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan.

"Warm conversation with DPM and FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan after SCO CFM in Goa. Thanked him for supporting our presidency. Discussed broad-basing our economic and political cooperation and increase engagement with the region," the EAM tweeted.

Shanghai Cooperation Orgzation (SCO) is an intergovernmental orgsation established in 2001. The SCO has India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as its members.

India took over the rotating presidency of the SCO at the summit held in Samarkand in 2022.

