EAM Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad for 23rd SCO summit

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday for the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government.

The 23rd SCO CHG is all set to kick off on Wednesday in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, with top-notch security measures in place.

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting will focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation.

"The 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 16 October 2024 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Pakistan. The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focusses on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation," the MEA stated.

Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO.

"India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," the release said.

The EAM had earlier said that he will not be going to Islamabad to discuss "India-Pakistan relations," but his visit is all about the multilateral event SCO Summit 2024. Jaishankar had also emphasised that he is travelling to Pakistan only to be a "good member of the SCO."

With the arrival of foreign top officials, the security agencies are determined to prevent any disruptions and have amped up security in Islamabad.

To ensure the safety and security of the 23rd SCO summit in Islamabad, the Pakistan Army has been deployed to safeguard the event, key government buildings, and the Red Zone area.

Additionally, rangers have been stationed throughout the capital. As a precautionary measure, numerous businesses have been temporarily shut down to minimise security risks in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Key routes have also been closed.

Notably, the government has deployed over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who are set to arrive for the event.

The delegates will stay at different places in the capital located inside the 'Red Zone' or in the vicinity, as 14 locations in the capital have been arranged for their accommodation, Dawn reported.

A motorcade of 124 vehicles has been arranged to ensure transportation for guests. This fleet will be divided into two groups: 84 vehicles will escort the heads of states, while 40 vehicles will cater to other delegates.With all delegations set to arrive today, a packed schedule awaits on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor