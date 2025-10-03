EAM Jaishankar, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu join Airbus-IndiGo reception in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 3 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu joined the leadership of Airbus and IndiGo at a special reception hosted in New Delhi, where India's aviation growth, Make in India initiatives and sustainable aviation were highlighted.

"Pleased to interact with Board of Directors of Airbus and Senior Management IndiGo alongside my cabinet colleague Ram Mohan Naidu. Had a fruitful interaction on infrastructure, economic and governance transformations underway in India as well as growing India - Europe connect. And the opportunities they enable for growth of India's civil aviation sector," Jaishankar posted on X.

Pleased to interact with Board of Directors of @Airbus and Senior Management @IndiGo6E alongside my cabinet colleague @RamMNK. Had a fruitful interaction on infrastructure, economic and governance transformations underway in India as well as growing India - Europe connect. And… pic.twitter.com/NvRtQIQWNu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 2, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Welcoming the Airbus Board, Kinjarapu said, "It is always exciting to engage with such a visionary leadership team. I greatly value India's strong relationship with Airbus and appreciate the commitment of Airbus to our civil aviation sector. I would also like to appreciate IndiGo for hosting this wonderful evening and providing a platform to explore further opportunities in India-Airbus strategic relationship."

Speaking about India's reputation and aviation sector, Kinjarapu stated, "India today is seen as Vishwa Bandhu, a reliable global partner. When the world thinks of India, it thinks of trust. When the world thinks of India, it thinks of talent. When the world thinks of India, it thinks of technology."

He added, "Passenger traffic at Indian airports has more than doubled from 110 million in 2014 to 250 million in 2025 and is expected to double again in next 5 years, reaching 500 million by 2030. Our airlines have doubled their fleet in the last 11 years and placed their largest order. Over the next 20 years, India's fleet is expected to expand to between 3,500 - 4,000 aircraft."

On manufacturing, Kinjarapu said, "When you Make in India, you Make for the World. Airbus is already sourcing components and services over 1.2 billion USD per year from India. I expect it to grow significantly with the domino effect of our major collaborations for made in India C295 plane, H125 helicopter and H130 fuselages."

Referring to his visit to Airbus's Montreal facility, he said, "Though away from home, the Airbus facility made me feel proudly at home, as all the 8 doors of A220 family are now made in India by Dynamitic. I believe such contracts are significant as they create a huge downstream value chain opportunity for other Indian suppliers."

On sustainability, Kinjarapu remarked, "I am pleased to acknowledge that IndiGo, in its remarkable partnership with Airbus, is setting global benchmarks in sustainable aviation. With the new-generation 15-20 per cent fuel efficient A320neo family comprising nearly 80 per cent of IndiGo's fleet, IndiGo is truly connecting places in a mindful and sustainable manner."

He added, "I strongly believe in Sustainable Aviation Fuel in being one of the immediate and practical solution for cleaner aviation. By 2040, India has the potential to produce 8-10 million tons of SAF annually, emerging as a global leader in SAF production and export."

Concluding his remarks, Kinjarapu said, "India is the right place, this is the right time and it is the right opportunity to be part of India's growth story. I also extend my gratitude to IndiGo for hosting our valued industry partner Airbus with the true spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava. Let us continue to nurture this partnership and take Indian aviation to even greater heights."

He thanked Jaishankar for his presence, adding, "I believe your address today will further encourage global stakeholders to contribute to Mission Manufacturing led by PM Modi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor