EAM Jaishankar calls on Kuwait Prime Minister, talks of deepening ties

Kuwait City [Kuwait], August 18 : The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and held talks on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties.

Jaishankar said that he valued the Prime Minister's views regarding further economic cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and took his guidance and insights on taking India-Kuwait ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar said that India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship and the contemporary partnership between both the countries is expanding steadily.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait where he was warmly welcomed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Jaishankar said he is looking forward to his scheduled meetings with the Kuwaiti leadership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar had said, "Namaste Kuwait. Thank FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya for the warm welcome. Looking forward to my engagements today with the Kuwaiti leadership."

On Friday, the MEA said, "This visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of our bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

