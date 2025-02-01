EAM Jaishankar calls Union Budget "employment-centric and growth-oriented"

New Delhi [India], February 1 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and lauded the Union Budget 2025, calling it "forward-looking, employment-centric and growth-oriented."

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate FM @nsitharaman ji for presenting a forward-looking, employment-centric and growth-oriented Union Budget 2025."

Calling the budget a roadmap for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, Jaishankar emphasised the budget's focus on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports pillars for strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat and enhancing India's global engagement.

"It is a roadmap for achieving PM @narendramodi's vision of #ViksitBharat, building upon the structural reforms and transformative progress of the last 10 years. The #ViksitBharatBudget2025 recognises the energies and contribution of the middle class to nation-building. It reaffirms our steadfast resolve to the welfare of 'Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari.' The focus on key engines of Agriculture, MSME, Investment, and Export will go a long way in building an #AtmanirbharBharat and deepening India's engagement with the world," the post added.

The budget 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday.

PM Modi hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a "Force Multiplier" for India's development journey, describing it as a "budget of aspirations" for 140 crore Indians. He emphasized that this budget would fulfill the dreams of the people, with a strong focus on opening up several sectors for the youth.

"This is the budget of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, this is a budget that fulfills the dreams of every Indian," PM Modi stated.

He further highlighted that the budget aims to boost economic participation among the common citizens. "This is a budget which fulfills the dreams of our people. We have opened many sectors for the youth. Common citizens are going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat. This budget is a force multiplier. This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption, and growth. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for coming up with a people-centric budget," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "comprehensive" and "visionary" budget.

Highlighting the Union government's decision to exempt income tax up to Rs 12 lakh, Shah said that the middle class is always in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025 Budget in the Parliament.

