EAM Jaishankar discusses possibilities of exploring 'logistics hub' for Indian companies in Panama

Panama City [Panama], April 25 : On his visit to Panama, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the two sides discussed the possibilities of exploring a logistics hub here for Indian compes in the Central-American country as the two nations have been strong and close friends traditionally.

"Among the specific issues that we discussed were those pertaining to trade and investment, and the possibilities of exploring a logistics hub here for Indian compes," Jaishankar said during a joint press briefing with Foreign Minister of Panama, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, in Panama City. The press briefing followed a discussion on several bilateral issues related to health and trade.

Addressing the joint presser on Tuesday, the EAM said the two countries have a lot in common, including market economies, pluralistic societies, and political democracies.

He said, "Politically, we are... India and Panama have been strong and close friends traditionally. We share the attributes of being politically democracies, of being market economies, of being pluralistic societies and our world outlook is also very similar, we take independent positions. We are part of a larger South-South Cooperation. So there is a very good base of understanding and friendship on which our discussions were held today."

Calling his visit to Panama a pleasure, he said that during the discussions held during his visit to the Central American country, a number of issues were discussed which focus on deepening friendship between the two nations, and how to expand the cooperation.

Jaishankar said, "We discussed the challenges of affordable health of more decentralized production of medicines in the world including in this region. We also spend some time discussing possibilities in energy, in renewables."

He also underlined that one of the major steps on which the two sides agreed to proceed forward was to welcome a Panaman delegation to India later this year, both a government delegation and a business delegation, the official release said.

Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) also took a veiled dig at Pakistan and said that it is very difficult to engage with a neighbour, who practices cross-border terrorism against India.

Jaishankar said, "The bottom line on this issue is it is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. We've always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage."

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Panama. He arrived in Panama City on Monday and was received by Panama's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Francos.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Arrived in Panama City. Thank Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs @VladimirFrancoS for the warm reception. Look forward to a packed bilateral and multilateral agenda."

EAM Jaishankar also attended the India-Latin America Business event and delivered a keynote address highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.

After his visit to Panama, the EAM on April 25 will embark on a Colombia visit where he will be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society.

