EAM Jaishankar discusses security, trade cooperation with Maldivian counterpart

Male, Aug 10 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day official visit to Maldives, has discussed security, trade and digital cooperation with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in Male.

EAM Jaishankar landed at the Velana International Airport on Friday evening, where he was greeted by Foreign Minister Zameer, and headed towards Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders also jointly inaugurated six High Impact Projects in areas of street lighting, mental health, children speech therapy and special education.

In a post on social media platform X late Friday, EAM Jaishankar said, "Held productive discussions today with Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer in Male."

The EAM and his counterpart later witnessed the signing of an MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on the introduction of the digital payment system in the Maldives.

They also witnessed the renewal of the MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance and the Civil Services Commission on the training of an additional 1000 civil services officers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor