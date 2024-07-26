EAM Jaishankar extends wishes to Liberians on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], July 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Foreign Minister of Liberia, Sara Beysolow Nyanti and the people of Liberia on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar said that he would keep working to advance India-Liberia partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulate FM Sara Beysolow Nyanti and the Government and the people of Liberia on their Independence day. Will keep working to advance our partnership."

Congratulate FM Sara Beysolow Nyanti and the Government and the people of Liberia on their Independence day. Will keep working to advance our partnership. 🇮🇳 🇱🇷 pic.twitter.com/saP8MccvZQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2024

He added that there have been high-level interactions in online mode as well as in-person between the two countries. There have been initiatives on development and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Giving an example, Jaishankar said that a 50km Barclayville-Sasstown-Klowne Road in Liberia at the cost of USD 50 million is under implementation.

He added that bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 255.75 million in 2023-24.

On capacity building between the two countries, Jaishankar gave various examples of educational and training opportunities given to Liberians.

He said that India offers 70 slots to Liberia under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation scheme.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations offers four slots to Liberia for undergraduate/ post graduate/ Philosopher's Degree courses and one slot for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery course in India. Under the Defence Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, six slots in Army and Navy are provided to Liberia, Jaishankar added.

A Liberian Protocol Officer attended the 69th Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in Delhi in October, the External Affairs Minister said.

Talking about diaspora and Cultural connection between both countries, Jaishankar said that about 3,000 Indian nationals and People of Indian Origins reside in Liberia and celebrate Indian festivals like Onam and Holi with enthusiasm. Liberia also celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day this year.

