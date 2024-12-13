EAM Jaishankar highlights "good bilateral ties" in opening remarks with Portuguese counterpart Rangel

New Delhi [India], December 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised the strong bilateral ties between India and Portugal and said that there are numerous regional and global issues where their exchange would be mutually beneficial.

The remarks by Jaishankar came during his opening remarks during a meeting with Portugal Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

Jaishankar also recalled his visit to Portugal a year ago and said that he has "very good memories of that visit."

He said, "We just met alongside our Prime Ministers, when they met in Rio. I think that was a very good discussion. I am glad to have the opportunity to take forward some of those issues. I was in Portugal a year ago. Very good memories of that visit. I am really glad that we are having a reciprocal one."

He added, "We have very good bilateral ties but there are a number of regional and global issues where our exchange will be mutually useful. Once again, a very very warm welcome."

Jaishankar also took to his X handle and said that he held discussions with Rangel on global issues like West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal today. Took stock of our partnership and explored new opportunities in clean energy, technology, digital, mobility, heritage and maritime domains. Also exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Appreciate our robust multilateral cooperation and Portugal's support for stronger India-EU ties," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Foreign Minister Rangel in his opening remarks during a meeting with Jaishankar, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Portugal. Highlighting the positive state of their relations, Rangel emphasised the "huge potential for future."

Rangel said, "I really thank you for the opportunity to be here with you and also to give the sign that our relations are really very good. But they also have a huge potential for the future. So, we can really enhance the framework of our relationship and that is the reason you visited Portugal last year and I am visiting now in India... This is a sign that we in Portugal love you very much, the relationship with India and not only for historical reasons but also because we really believe that it's possible to go forward with a very promising and dynamic agenda in different fields."

Notably, Rangel arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India on Thursday.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit will strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Portugal.

In a post on X on Thursday, Jaiswal wrote, "Warm welcome to FM Paulo Rangel of Portugal on his first official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen India-Portugal multifaceted ties, which will enter its 50th year in 2025."

Rangel is on a four-day official visit to India, from December 12 to 15.

On Saturday, December 14, Minister Rangel is scheduled to travel to Goa to participate in programmes. He will conclude his visit to India with an early morning departure on Sunday, December 15.

Relations between India and Portugal began amicably in 1947 after India's independence and diplomatic relations were established in 1949. However, they soon went into decline in 1950 after Portugal's dictator Antonio Salazar refused to surrender the Portuguese enclaves. Indian military action under Operation Vijay liberated Goa on 19 December 1961, ending over 450 years of Portuguese rule, according to the MEA.

