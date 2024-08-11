EAM Jaishankar, his Maldivian counterpart to soon commence handing over projects funded by India to Maldives

Male [Maldives], August 11 : Maldivian Foreign Affairs Minister Moosa Zameer and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will soon commence the handing over ceremony of the reclamation and shore protection project and the inauguration of the 4-lane Detour Link road project.

The Maldivian Foreign Affairs Minister welcomed Jaishankar to Addu City on Sunday.

Moosa Zameer took to X and highlighted that both these projects are facilitated by the Indian government under the LoC of EXIM Bank.

Further, he noted that these projects will contribute to the development and prosperity of the people of Addu City.

"Pleasure to welcome External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to Addu City. We will soon commence the handing over ceremony of reclamation and shore protection project and inauguration of 4-Lane Detour Link road project. Both projects facilitated by the Government of India under the LoC of EXIM Bank. These projects will contribute to the development and prosperity of the people of Addu City," Moosa Zameer said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) President Abdulla Shahid met with EAM Jaishankar during his visit to Male, expressing confidence that India will always be the first to assist the Maldives in times of need.

Shahid acknowledged the economic and diplomatic setbacks caused by the previous government's anti-India stance and welcomed the current shift towards improved relations.

The MDP also issued a statement mentioning various projects funded by India.

"The Maldives-India relationship has always been based on the principles of mutual respect, respect for international law, territorial integrity, a common desire for regional security, and an open and peaceful Indian Ocean," it said.

The MDP further hailed the exchange of notes during this visit, to train a further 1,000 civil service officers in a key human resource program initiated during President Solih's government.

Moreover, Jaishankar also handed over a major water and sanitation project worth USD 110 million to the Maldives, funded by India, on Saturday.

EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.

