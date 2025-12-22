EAM Jaishankar lands in Colombo; set to meet Sri Lankan leadership tomorrow

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday evening landed in Colombo and was received by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, upon arrival in the country. His visit comes amid ongoing relief efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to assist Sri Lanka after the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, EAM said that he would meet Sri Lankan leadership on Tuesday.

"Landed in Colombo this evening. Thank Deputy @TourismMin Ruwan Ranasinghe for the warm reception. Look forward to my meetings with Sri Lankan leadership tomorrow."

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit highlights India's Neighbourhood First Policy and comes amid ongoing relief efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to assist Sri Lanka after the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Jaishankar's engagements are expected to strengthen ties between the two countries further, as India continues to coordinate humanitarian assistance and reinforce bilateral cooperation as Sri Lanka recovers from the cyclone's impact.

"The visit underscores India's Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, " said MEA.

India has extended strong support to Sri Lanka by providing relief and assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

As part of this humanitarian outreach, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, distributed dry ration packets to 86 families affected by the cyclone last week.

In a post on X, the AHC said, "As part of India's continued assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, AHC Saranya VS, distributed dry ration packets to 86 Cyclone Ditwah affected families of Dickwella estate of Badulla Distrct in the presence of Hon. Member of Parliament, Kitnan Selvaraj, Member of Parliament, Ambika Samuel, along with local officials and estate management. India continues to support Sri Lanka and its people as they rebuild and move forward."

The disaster relief medical assistance provided by the Indian Army's 60 Parachute Field Hospital in the wake of the devastating Ditwah Cyclone was formally commended on 14 December 2025 at the Army Cantonment, Panagoda, in recognition of its exceptional humanitarian impact and professional excellence, a statement by the Sri Lankan Army said.

An 85-member medical team from the Indian Army Medical Services (IAMS), led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, was deployed to the cyclone-affected Mahiyanganaya area in Sri Lanka's Uva Province from 2 December to 12 December 2025. During this period, the team provided comprehensive medical, surgical and dental care to over 7,000 civilians affected by the natural disaster, as per the statement.

