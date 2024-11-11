EAM Jaishankar launches 5th edition of 'Bharat ko Jaaniye Quiz'

New Delhi [India], November 11 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Monday launched the 5th 'Bharat ko Jaaniye Quiz' through a video message.

In a video message, the EAM announced the launch of the event. "I am delighted to launch the 5th Bharat ko Jaaniye Quiz".

He said that the quiz is an endeavour of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen the connection with our diaspora and to engage with all those who are keen to learn about India.

He said, "It (Quiz) affords an opportunity for people to explore India in a meaningful way, learning about its culture, ethos, history, achievements and even aspirations".

Jaishankar added, "This online quiz is open to members of the Indian diaspora and to foreigners. 30 lucky winners will be invited by the Ministry of External Affairs for an immersive two-week tour of India. Come, participate in the quiz and join the incredible India journey".

In recent times, the Government of India has actively engaged in connecting the diaspora to their roots in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been undertaking various programs such as the Know India Programme, Global Pravasi Rishta Portal and the Pravasi Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Such initiatives help in establishing a three-way relationship between the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and the Indian Diaspora.

According to the details shared by the Indian Embassy in France, the quiz is open to participants aged 14-50. The quiz has two categories namely one for the Non-Residential Indians (NRI) and one for Persons of Indian Origin (PIO).

Details were also shared on the social media handles of Indian embassies, consulates and high commissions.

The wait is over! #BharatKoJaniye Quiz is now LIVE! Hon. EAM @DrSJaishankar launched the 5th edition of the #BKJQuiz, open to participants aged 14-50 in two categories: 1.#NRIs 2.#PIOs & Foreign Nationals Top 30 winners will embark on a 2-week journey to experience… pic.twitter.com/Vy8RsYiBOC — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) November 11, 2024

These efforts are in line with PM Modi's call to foster deeper ties with the diaspora, whom he has often described as "living bridges".

The quiz can be taken on the website, https://bkjquiz.com.

