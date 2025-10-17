EAM Jaishankar meets Brazil VP Alckmin, discusses cooperation in trade, energy

New Delhi [India], October 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin on Friday here in the national capital, where the leaders discussed the potential for enhancing cooperation across areas such as trade, energy and connectivity, among others.

In a post on X, EAM said, "A pleasure meeting @geraldoalckmin, Vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil. Discussed the potential for greater cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, health and technology."

On Thursday, Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, met with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi as part of his official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

After the meeting, the Vice President's office said that both leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties."

The two leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties. They discussed enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals and defence, boosting research investments, improving connectivity, and collaborating in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and digitilisation," Office of the Vice President posted on X.

Alckmin, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is holding a series of high-level meetings to deepen ties in trade, industry, energy, and strategic cooperation. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Adding momentum to the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership."

On Wednesday, Alckmin met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where both sides emphasised the strategic importance of defence and security cooperation. Singh said defence collaboration is one of the five key pillars of India-Brazil relations.

Alckmin's visit follows the sixth India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, held in New Delhi on October 3, led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Brazil's Ambassador Celso Luis Nunes Amorim. The discussions covered cooperation in defence, energy, critical minerals, health, and pharmaceuticals, along with coordination in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, and the upcoming COP-30 climate summit in Brazil next month.

Economic engagement remains a major focus of the visit. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Brazil in July, both nations agreed to raise bilateral trade to USD 20 billion within five years.

Vice President Alckmin's visit is expected to deepen the India-Brazil partnership further and pave the way for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's state visit to India next year, continuing the implementation of the roadmap set during the Modi-Lula summit in July.

