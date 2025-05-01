EAM Jaishankar meets Indonesian Culture Minister, thanks him for support on Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Indonesia's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 on Thursday.

EAM shared the details in a post on X and highlighted that the creative industry and cultural exchanges form a major component of the India-Indonesia ties.

He also highlighted the sympathy and support received for the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

The EAM said on X, "Pleased to meet Minister of Culture @fadlizon of Indonesia this evening in Mumbai on the sidelines of #WAVES2025. Creative industry and cultural exchanges are a major component of India-Indonesia partnership. Appreciate the sympathy and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. #WAVESummit."

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world, from world leaders as well as the members of the Indian community.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Government sources said PM Modi affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

