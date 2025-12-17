EAM Jaishankar meets Israeli PM Netanyahu, discusses deeper bilateral cooperation

Jerusalem, Dec 17 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Israel across several sectors, including technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security.

Taking to social media X, on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security. Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength.”

Following the meeting, PM Netanyahu also posted on X, “This evening, I met in my office in Jerusalem with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar.”

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where the two sides reviewed the India-Israel strategic partnership and its continued advancement.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured to call on President Isaac Herzog of Israel today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening. Reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region.”

Expressing pleasure in meeting EAM Jaishankar, President Herzog took to X, stating that both sides discussed ways to enhance strategic ties and broaden regional cooperation, especially through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

“It was a pleasure to meet with S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. We discussed opportunities to deepen strategic Israel-India ties and the importance of broadening regional cooperation, including through the great vision of the IMEC,” the Israeli President posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, where the two sides explored ways to deepen investment and innovation cooperation between the two countries

“Great meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in Jerusalem today. Discussed taking forward our investment and innovation cooperation. Expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India-Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost our economic partnership,” EAM posted on X.

Israeli Minister Barkat also announced that he was pleased to meet EAM Jaishankar. “We discussed together the challenges related to the framework agreement ahead of the free trade agreement that I signed with his country, about three weeks ago. The future agreement will open up a huge market to Israel, remove trade barriers, and increase Israeli exports,” he posted on X.

