EAM Jaishankar meets Italy's counterpart during G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Fiuggi (Italy), Nov 27 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has held a meeting with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani during the G7 Foreign Minister's Meeting in Fiuggi, Italy.

The EAM on Tuesday wrote in a post on X, "A warm meeting with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy today. Discussed opportunities in technology, innovation, clean energy, fertilizers, railways and investments. Also exchanged perspectives on IMEC, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The recently announced Joint Strategic Action Plan guides our activities. Look forward to welcoming him in India in 2025."

In another post on X, EAM Jaishankar said: "Pleased to attend the G7 FMM Outreach Session with Indo-Pacific partners today in Fiuggi. Thank FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy for the welcome and hospitality. Noted that the Indo-Pacific is experiencing significant changes including new convergences & partnerships as well as anxieties, frictions & stresses."

The EAM also said that the evolution of Quad has been a notable development and the Indo-Pacific landscape today creates a compelling argument for a wider collaborative approach.

EAM Jaishankar and Italian Foreign Minister Tajani also highlighted six key responses required in the Indo-Pacific region such as more collaborations in areas like maritime, semiconductors, supply chains, etc; more resources, both to support greater activities and projects as well as to avoid bad borrowing and unsustainable debt; more capacities in fields like governance, health, technology, disaster resilience and natural resource management; more inter-operability and burden sharing to service the global commons and contribute to global good; respect for international law as well as for mutuality of benefits as well as more options so that Indo-Pacific policymakers can make the right choices.

"In an era of collaborative endeavours, the Indo-Pacific will require practical solutions, nimble diplomacy, greater adjustment and more open conversations. The G7 can be one such partner," EAM Jaishankar added.

Apart from Italy's Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday also held important discussions with his counterparts from the US, South Korea and Japan here.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken shared the details of his meeting with Jaishankar on X.

He said, "The U.S. and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity."

EAM Jaishankar shared the highlights of the meeting and expressed confidence in the India-US partnership which continues to move forward.

He also shared about his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul on X and noted, "Appreciate our growing convergences on the Indo-Pacific, vibrant economic partnership, strong defence ties and active tech collaboration."

Sharing the details of the meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, the EAM said that the two nations "exchanged views on advancing our strategic partnership and cooperation in Indo-Pacific".

In other developments, earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

During the recently concluded ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting Plus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held deliberations with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the US.

