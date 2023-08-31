EAM Jaishankar meets North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani

New Delhi [India], August 31 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani in New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met Bujar Osmani and discussed the warm relations between the two countries.

“H.E. Mr Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” read a tweet on the Vice President’s official account on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Thursday.

“Discussions underlined the warm relations between India and North Macedonia founded on historical ties, shared values of pluralism and rule of law; and the unique cultural connect between the people of both nations,” the tweet further read.

The North Macedonian Foreign Minister on Thursday arrived in New Delhi for a three-day official visit to India.

“A warm welcome to FM @Bujar_O of North Macedonia as he arrives on an official visit to India. The visit will bolster India-North Macedonia relations,” tweeted the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

On Friday, Osmani will emplane for Kolkata to attend a programme there. He is scheduled to depart from India on Saturday.

Recently, in July, Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, paid an official visit to North Macedonia.

During her two-day visit, from July 10-11, MoS Lekhi had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations, including meeting her counterparts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture.

She also called on the Speaker of the Assembly and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Skopje.

India has close and friendly ties with North Macedonia. The country was part of the Voice of Global South Summit, held by India in January 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor