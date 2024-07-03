EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Astana

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Pushkin Park in Astana on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi accompanied by members of the Indian community following his arrival to represent India at the SCO Summit on July 4.

Paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pushkin Park in Astana today. Joined by members of the Indian community and friends of India. pic.twitter.com/Sj9bNzpcyt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 3, 2024

Jaishanark shared the pictures on X, of him and the Indian delegations paying tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pushkin Park in Astana today. Joined by members of the Indian community and friends of India," EAM wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting.

Jaishankar, in his meeting with Lavrov, raised "strong concern about Indian nationals" currently in the war zone in Russia.

"Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues.

Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X."Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return," he underlined.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar arrived in Astana to represent India at the SCO Summit, which is being held under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.

The EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev at the airport.

Сыртқы Істер Министрі @DrSJaishankar Астанаға келіп жетті және 2024 жылдың 3-4 шілдеде ШЫҰ Саммитінде Премьер-министр @narendramodi атынан өкілдік танытатын болады. Сыртқы Істер Министрін Қазақстан Республикасы Премьер-министр орынбасары @AlibekBakayev қарсы алды.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/yknwEmIOgq — IndiaInKazakhstan (@indembastana) July 2, 2024

"EAM @DrSJaishankar reached Astana to represent PM @narendramodi at the SCO Summit from July 3-4, 2024. On arrival, EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister @AlibekBakayev," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.

Jaishankar also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Astana on Tuesday and discussed expanding strategic partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia.

Jaishankar thanked the deputy prime minister for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit.

The two ministers further exchanged views on regional and global issues.

"Delighted to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the summit. The SCO Summit will be held on July 3-4.

The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

