EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's commitment to amplify voice of Global South

New Delhi, Sep 9 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday interacted with participants of the 3rd Global South Young Diplomats Forum and expressed India's commitment to articulate, assert and amplify the voice of the Global South.

In a post shared on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to interact with participants of the 3rd Global South Young Diplomats Forum. Spoke about the sentiment and solidarity driving forward the Global South agenda. And India’s steadfast commitment to articulate, assert and amplify the voice of the Global South."

The 3rd edition of the Global South Young Diplomats Forum (GSYDF) was inaugurated by Ambassador Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) on Monday. As many as 42 diplomats from 42 countries representing diverse geographies - Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean Islands, Eurasia, Oceania - are participating in the programme.

According to the institute, in the inaugural session, Ambassador Malhotra spoke about the background and priorities of the GSYDF and outlined the trajectory of its growth and Institution building since its inception. Dean (SSIFS) Ambassador Raj Srivastava elaborated on the guiding principles of the Indian Foreign Policy, touched on the Competency based Training at the institute, discussed the 'Theories of International Relations' and their applicability in understanding Global South. He also explained the overall programme design and wished the participants a fruitful stay in India next two weeks."

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India's global initiatives, like Mission LiFE, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Solar Alliance, and Global Biofuels Alliance, focus on promoting the interests of the Global South.

In an interview with Japan's leading daily, The Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi said, “The global community has made a commitment to create a more equitable world through achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. If we have to live up to this commitment, then the Global South must be given priority.

“In a highly interconnected world, we have seen the debilitating impact of the pandemic, conflicts and supply chain disruptions on the Global South. They continue to face myriad challenges involving global governance, climate change, food and energy security, debt and financial stress, all having significant impact on their development priorities,” he added.

As a member of the Global South, PM Modi stated that India clearly understands these concerns and their effects on people's lives, and has made strenuous efforts to bring these to the forefront of the global agenda.

“Our G20 Presidency saw the inclusion of the African Union and gave voice to the aspirations of the Global South. Similarly, in BRICS, we are actively engaged in working toward the benefit of the Global South,” PM Modi stressed.

