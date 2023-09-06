EAM Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss East Asia Summit, G20 issues

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the East Asia Summit and G20 issues.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Useful stocktaking of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussed East Asia Summit and G20 issues."

Informing about the meeting on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar hold talks on the margins of the 18th #EastAsiaSummit."

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as he arrived in Jakarta to attend the ASEAN Summit on Wednesday. EAM Jaishankar's meeting with his Indonesia Counterpart was focused on the East Asia Summit and G20 summit which is being hosted by India this year.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “Arrived in Jakarta to attend ASEAN Summit-related meetings. Delighted to meet my friend @Menlu_RI again. Our discussions focused on the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday. PM Modi will depart for Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6) evening.

PM Modi will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Both the ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) will take place on September 7.

Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN, made adjustments to the schedule for both summits to facilitate Modi’s early return. PM Modi's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

Ministry of External Affairs in the press release said, "The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of co-operation."

It further said, "The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance."

