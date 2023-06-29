EAM Jaishankar, Sri Lanka's Provincial Governor Thondaman discusses partnership, cooperation

New Delhi [India], June 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with the Governor of the Eastern province of Sri Lanka Senthil Thondaman and discussed development partnership and explored possibilities for further cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar noted that Sri Lanka is at the centre of India's Neighbourhood First policy and Sagar outlook.

He tweeted, "Good to meet the Governor of Eastern Province of Sri Lanka Senthil Thondaman. Discussed our development partnership and explored possibilities for further cooperation. Sri Lanka is at the center of our Neighborhood First policy and Sagar outlook."

India shares its geographical boundary with Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. India's policy towards its immediate neighbourhood is based on efforts to build peace and cooperation in South Asia. Its Neighbourhood First policy, accords primacy to nations in periphery with focus on encouraging trade, connectivity and people-to-people contact.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. The policy was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2015.

Earlier in May, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda met Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pramod Kumar Mishra at the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi.

Sri Lankan envoy Milinda Moragoda thanked Pramod Kumar Mishra for the support India has extended to Sri Lanka in the context of the present economic crisis and updated him on the current developments in that regard, including the debt restructuring process.

Moragoda stressed the vital role economic integration between the two countries could play in Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister also recalled India's close civilizational links with its southern neighbour. Moragoda also followed up with the Principal Secretary on a range of issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship that had been discussed during their last meeting in February.

The matters discussed during the meeting included further economic integration between Sri Lanka and India, enhancing Indian investments and tourism in Sri Lanka, ways and means to promote further bilateral trade, cooperation in the power and energy sector, and aspects relating to Rupee trade.

Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Sri Lanka's Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi Niluka Kadurugamuwa also attended this meeting.

According to the High Commission of India in Colombo's statement, India and Sri Lanka enjoy a vibrant and growing economic and commercial partnership, which has witnessed considerable expansion over the years.

Economic ties between the two nations include a flourishing development partnership that encompasses areas like infrastructure, connectivity, transportation, housing, health, livelihood and rehabilitation, education, and industrial development.

