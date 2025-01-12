EAM Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan 20

New Delhi, Jan 12 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on January 20, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA noted, "On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America."

The ministry further stated that Jaishankar will also engage with representatives from the incoming administration and other dignitaries during his visit.

Donald Trump is set to take the presidential oath of office at noon on January 20, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington. Prior to this, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will also be sworn in.

Last month, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) announced "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise" as the theme for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. The theme pays tribute to the Founding Fathers' commitment to preserving democracy for future generations.

As part of the inauguration, US flags will be flown at half-staff in honour of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. President Joe Biden ordered the flags to remain lowered for 30 days, ending at sunset on January 28.

Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election was certified by the United States Congress on January 6, clearing the path for his return to the White House. The certification officially validated the Electoral College results from November's election.

The certification event in Congress, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who was Trump's main opponent in the presidential race, proceeded briefly and without significant attention.

