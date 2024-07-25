EAM Jaishankar to visit Japan to attend Quad Foreign Ministers meeting: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Japan for the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting, which is set to take place on July 29, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said that foreign ministers of four nations will take forward the Quad agenda and take stock of all that has been achieved so far.

Speaking about Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Japan, Jaiswal stated, "The External Affairs Minister will be visiting Japan for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. The Quad foreign ministers meeting is on 29th July. At the meeting, the leaders will take forward what was, what has been agreed to by the leaders, the Prime Minister, Presidents of the country, when they met last in Hiroshima, and thereafter, there was a meeting, follow up meeting also in New York. So it's a good occasion. It is a valuable occasion for them to take forward the Quad agenda and take stock of all that has been achieved so far.

Asked whether a discussion on the date of the next Quad summit is expected between the ministers as India is the host, he responded, "It will be a matter which will be discussed as well. At the same time, all the Quad partners together, we are the presidency this time, We will discuss and find a suitable date to take to host this summit as and when we have a confirmation on that account, we will keep you updated."

Asked on who from Indian side will attend Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian swearing-in ceremony scheduled later this month, Jaiswal said, "I will let you know as and when we finalise our participation. So, hopefully, in a day or two, or as and when it happens, I will keep you informed."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Earlier in June, US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell said that India and the US expressed a strong determination to hold the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Summit this year.The senior US official was addressing an online briefing on the recently concluded India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

Campbell highlighted that the issue of the Quad was discussed between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NSA Ajit Doval during Sullivan's recent visit to India.

"The issue of the Quad was discussed between the two national security advisors. Both sides expressed a strong determination that, in fact, the quad will be held this year, before the end of the year. There is a strong determination on both sides to hold the quad," Kurt Cambell said in the briefing.

