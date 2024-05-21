EAM Jaishankar visits Iranian Embassy, says Raisi and Abdollahian contributed 'immensely' to growth of India-Iran relationship

New Delhi, May 21 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi as the country observed a day's state mourning in a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. The government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time," Jaishankar said in a post on X after visiting the Iranian Embassy.

Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.

The National Flag is being flown at half-mast on all buildings in India on Tuesday and no official entertainment has been scheduled.

--IANS

as/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor