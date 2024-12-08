EAM Jaishankar visits Shreenath Ji temple in Manama, calls it "true symbol" of India-Bahrain friendship

Manama [Bahrain], December 8 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday offered prayers at Shreenath Ji temple in Manama, describing it as a "true symbol of the longstanding friendship" between India and Bahrain.

During his visit, Jaishankar saw pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during Modi's visit to the temple in 2019.

Sharing the experience on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the day by visiting the 200 year-old Shreenathji Temple in Manama. A true symbol of the longstanding India - Bahrain friendship."

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Manama on Saturday to participate in the Manama Dialogue. He was received by his Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the visit, Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to arrive in Manama this evening. Great to see my brother FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Look forward to participating in the Manama Dialogue tomorrow. Confident that our High Joint Commission will be very productive."

He will be in Bahrain from December 8 to 9, where he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Foreign Minister of Bahrain; Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. This Ministerial Meeting will review the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and discuss avenues to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Bahrain.

The External Affairs Minister will also participate in the 20th edition of IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8, according to Ministry of External Affairs press release. The theme of this year's Manama Dialogue is "Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security."

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterized by cordial political, economic, cultural and people to people contacts.The two countries have seen several high-level interactions which reflect the closeness of ties between the two countries, according to MEA.

Bahrain is keen on seeking greater economic engagement with India as Bahrain recognizes the importance and potential of the growing Indian economy and its Look East Policy in recent times has India as a major pivot, the Ministry of External Affairs noted. The two countries have significant cooperation across all sectors. Trade and investment ties are flourishing between the two countries.

