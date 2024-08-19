EAM Jaishankar welcomes Nepal counterpart Arzu Rana Deuba on India visit

New Delhi [India], August 19 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday welcomed his counterpart from Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba on her first visit to India as the Foreign Minister.

Sharing a picture along with her, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Welcome @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal on her first visit to India as Foreign Minister."

"Looking forward to our talks," he added.

Welcome @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal on her first visit to India as Foreign Minister. Looking forward to our talks. 🇮🇳 🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/owjcf600Lf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 19, 2024

Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges.

In a post on X, the MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges and is a testament to the unique & close.

As per a statement by Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Nepali Foreign Minister will be holding meetings with Jaishankar and will "discuss matters of mutual interest for strengthening Nepal-India relations and promoting cooperation."

"As part of the regular exchange of high-level visits between Nepal and India, this visit will further consolidate the age-old, deep and multifaceted bilateral relations," the release stated.

An official from the secretariat of Arzu Rana Deuba confirmed tothat she will also be tying "Rakshabandhan" to Vijay Chauthaiwale.

"The Foreign Minister was set to go India for medical checkup later next week. During the visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary earlier this week, an invitation for the formal visit of the foreign minister came along. As it coincides with Rakshyabandhan she will also be tying Rakshyabandhan with Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale," an official from the Foreign Minister's secretariat confirmed ANI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor